Gov. Colyer signs Kansas executive branch transparency measure

TOPEKA — Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed a bill that will require people who are trying to influence his office and judicial branches to register as lobbyists.
The measure Colyer signed Monday also requires people trying to promote contracts or influence actions to disclose some spending.
Previous Kansas laws required lobbyists to report some spending when they seek to influence legislators or work for or against an administrative rule.
The bill also increases the total value of small gifts that state officials can accept in a year from an individual to $100 from $40.
Senate President Susan Wagle, a Republican, and leading Senate Democrat Anthony Hensley pushed the legislation, which unanimously passed both the House and Senate earlier this year.
Calvin Anders 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Well this is about the weakest measure they could figure out that they could try to call a "transparency" measure. Let's at least lend our voices to tell the jackals in the legislature that their token law doesn't fool anyone into thinking they are honestly trying to be more open. There is still much work to be done if the Kansas legislature wants to even appear to be trying to let voters see what's going on in Topeka. These crooks want to protect themselves from any kind of serious accountability.
Richard Heckler 40 minutes ago
there is nothing transparent about Colyer. Don't let his BS rhetoric fool you.
the word transparency has been in the news a lot so of course the party that meets behind closed doors to write legislation likes to use the word as if transparency is a concern.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 29 minutes ago
How about some legislative branch transparency?
