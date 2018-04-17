County Commission to consider agreement with Bert Nash on behavioral health campus site

The Douglas County Commission on Wednesday will consider an agreement that would have Bert Nash Community Mental Health transfer property it owns to the county so that it could be part of a proposed behavioral health campus.

The site at 1000 W. Second St. is adjacent to Lawrence school district facilities and operations yard at 146 Maine St. The county acquired the Maine Street property from the school district last year in exchange for the county’s old public works yard at 11 E. 23rd St. The district also paid the county $500,000 in the deal. The two properties are directly north of Bert Nash and northeast of Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

The 1000 W. Second St. and 146 Maine St. properties are the site of the proposed $11 million behavioral health campus that would be developed if county voters approve an added half-cent sale tax in a referendum. Ballots for the referendum, which would also provide funds for the $44 million expansion of the county jail, will be mailed April 24 and counted May 15.

If the referendum passes, a transition group home and an eight- to 10-unit apartment complex reserved for those with behavioral health issues, would be constructed on the 1000 W. Second St. site. The Lawrence/Douglas County Housing Authority plans to build the apartments with federal grant money it has saved from past projects.

In the agreement, Bert Nash agrees to provide the 1000 W. Second St. property for the benefit the agency would realize from the development of the behavioral health campus. The agreement requires the county to give Bert Nash input in the design of the campus, crisis center and transitional group home, selection of furnishings, fixtures and equipment in the crisis center and group home, and the development of services available on the campus.

The agreement requires the county replat the 1000 W. Second St. property into two parcels if the sales tax referendum fails. One parcel would be conveyed to the Housing Authority for the apartments and the other would go back to Bert Nash.

In other business, the commission will receive an update from District Attorney Charles Branson and Sandra Dixon, DCCCA director of adult services, on the pilot diversion program introduced last month. The program is for women who live in Douglas County, have at least one prior offense on their records, have a substance abuse disorder officially diagnosed by DCCCA and agree to participate in a treatment plan for at least 12 months.

The $110,000 program was part of the $1.9 million in additional behavioral health spending the County Commission approved for 2018.

