Man and woman arrested in Lawrence on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

A man and woman were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes.

The 33-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, who share an address in eastern Lawrence, were booked into jail Saturday afternoon on suspicion of aggravated human trafficking of a person under 18, contributing to a child’s misconduct and child endangerment, according to jail records.

The man also was booked on suspicion of rape with a physically powerless victim, and the woman was booked on suspicion of sexual battery, according to jail records.

Police responded to the area of the home late Saturday morning, according to the Lawrence Police Department’s daily call log.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Monday, in an email response to inquiry from the Journal-World, that the related incident is a sex crime investigation but declined to share additional information. Rhoads said police arrested two people and submitted affidavits to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.

No criminal charges had been filed against either person as of Monday morning, according to a search of Douglas County District Court cases.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.