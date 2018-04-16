Lawrence City Commission agenda set for April 17 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 04/10/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items

a) Award Bid for Safe Routes to School, Phase 2 (Project No. PW1614), to Freeman Concrete Construction, LLC, in the amount of $317,392.20, and authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement.

b) Authorize the City Manager to execute a Software License Agreement with Advanced Utility Systems (AUS) for a Customer Information System (CIS) in the amount of $1,647,500, as well as a Software As A Service Agreement with SmartWorks for a Meter Data Management (MDM) system in the amount of $98,000. These contracts are part of Project UT1614, CIS Replacement, and Project UT1613, AMI implementation, respectively.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9452, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Saturday, October 6, 2018 on E. 7th Street, from New York Street to the southern property line of Van Go (715 New Jersey Street), from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., for the Dinner on the Curve event.

b) Ordinance No. 9456, designating Louisiana Street within the corporate limits of the City as a major or main Trafficway, and repealing existing Chapter XVII, Article 5, Section 17-501 of the Code of the City of Lawrence.

c) Ordinance No. 9458, clarifying the appointment of the representative of the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) of Lawrence/Douglas County on the Public Incentives Review Committee.

• Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9457, adding one additional city appointee to the Affordable Housing Advisory Board (AHAB recommend approval 11-0 on 03/12/18).

• Adopt the following resolution(s):

a) Resolution No. 7226, dissolving the Lawrence Alliance. Staff Memo & Attachments

b) Resolution No. 7247, amending the scope of projects adopted with Resolution 7240 and authorizing the issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $520,000.00.

• Receive a request to annex, A-18-00068, approximately 97.4 acres for a proposed residential development located along E 902 Road, extended, south of N 1700 Road, and refer the request to the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission for consideration and recommendation and authorize the City Manager to give statutory notice to Rural Water District No. 1 of the City’s intent to annex the subject property.

• Initiate a Text Amendment, TA-18-00150, to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Articles 4, 5, 9 and 17 to define the types of Mini-Warehouse uses and to permit some uses in the IBP (Industrial/Business Park) District.

• Initiate a Text Amendment, TA-18-00154, to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, Article 13 to address conditional zoning.

• Approve Special Event Permit, SE-18-00132, for KU Pole Vault Competition (related to KU Relays) at 4931 W. 6th Street, April 19, 2018 from 1:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Application submitted by Salty Iguana, for Cherry Hill Properties, LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve adoption of a two-phased aquatics daily admission fee increase of $1.00 effective May 1, 2018, and a subsequent $1.00 increase effective January 1, 2020, and change the age range for the Child Daily Admission rate from 5-17 years of age to 3-17 years of age.

• Authorize the acceptance of a donation of the remainder of Block 1, Tract A Fox Chase East addition from WE 1929 LLC to the City of Lawrence as an addition to De Victor Park.

• Receive report on payment of $57,962.52 to RD Johnson Excavating for emergency waterline repairs on Packer Court.

• Receive application for Industrial Revenue Bond financing to obtain a sales tax exemption on project construction materials for the new Lawrence Humane Society facility to be built at 1805 E. 19th Street. Refer to Public Incentives Review Committee for review and recommendation.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute the Consent and Ratification of Amended and Restated Declaration of Protective Covenants and Restrictions of East Hills Business Park related to Prosoco property in East Hills Business Park.

• Receive 2017 Economic Development Annual Report and refer to Public Incentives Review Committee for review.

• Receive the Lawrence Public Library Annual Report for 2017.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Release of Mortgage for Cara Leigh Schuster, 1510 E. 13th Street.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive update on the University of Kansas football facility reconstruction project.

Action: Receive update.

• Conduct a public hearing and consider a recommendation from the Historic Resources Commission to designate the property at 1655 Mississippi Street (L-17-00123) as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9437, designating the property at 1655 Mississippi Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places.

Action: Conduct public hearing and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9437, designating 1644 Mississippi Street as a Landmark on the Lawrence Register of Historic Places, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver request for the 2018 Buskerfest event to be held on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street on Saturday, May 26, 2018, 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9451, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street and on the 100 block of east 8th Street in the public right-of-way during the event.

Action: Conduct public hearing and find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the 2018 Buskerfest is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and grant a distance limitation waiver and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9451, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver for the 2018 Final Friday event to be held on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street, on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9450, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the 900 block of New Hampshire Street in the public right-of-way during the event.

Action: Conduct public hearing and find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the 2018 Final Friday event is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and grant a distance limitation waiver and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9450, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding a distance limitation waiver for the 2018 Hot Rod Hullabaloo event to be held on Massachusetts Street between 11th Street and South Park Street on Saturday, September 22, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9453, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on Massachusetts Street between 11th Street and South Park Street in the public right-of-way during the event.

Action: Conduct public hearing and find that the proximity of the temporary sale of alcoholic liquor for the 2018 Hot Rod Hullabaloo is not adverse to the public welfare or safety and grant a distance limitation waiver and adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9453, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing and consider adopting Resolution No. 7248, approving the issuance by the City of Wichita, Kansas of its health care facilities revenue bonds for the purpose of financing and refinancing the acquisition, construction, improvements, and equipping of the Presbyterian Manor facility, located at 1429 Kasold Drive in Lawrence. Staff Memo & Attachments

Action: Conduct public hearing and adopt Resolution No. 7248, if appropriate.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.