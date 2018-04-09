Murder trial in shooting at Eudora bar rescheduled for July

The murder trial for the man charged with a fatal shooting outside a Eudora bar has been rescheduled for July.

At a hearing Monday, a weeklong trial for Danny W. Queen, 36, of Eudora, was set to begin July 23 in Douglas County District Court, in the courtroom of Judge Peggy Kittel.

The jury pool was ready and witnesses were in place last week, when Queen’s trial was first scheduled, but his appointed attorneys requested that the trial be pushed back. The attorneys, Dakota Loomis and Joshua Seiden, said that in the final days before the trial, information in the victim’s medical records came to light that would require an additional medical expert to review and consult.

The new trial date allows time for that process to happen.

Queen’s attorneys had also requested that the judge dismiss Queen’s charges altogether because his first trial date, April 2, was three days past his deadline for a speedy trial within 150 days of arraignment. That was due to a scheduling mistake by the court, the judge said, but she denied their motion to dismiss the case over it.

Queen was arrested at the scene after 32-year-old Bo Hopson, of Eudora, was shot twice shortly after 1 a.m. June 24, 2017, outside D-Dubs Bar and Grill, 10 W. Ninth St. in Eudora. Hopson, who was working security at the bar that night, was taken to the University of Kansas hospital, where he came through surgeries successfully but died after a complication during a medical procedure the following day.

Witnesses said Queen had been asked to leave the bar after making lewd comments to women and got in a fight with some other patrons on the way out. Queen was lying on a trailer outside when, witnesses said, he suddenly pulled a gun from his pocket, got up and started shooting.

Queen is charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in the case, for allegedly pointing his gun at two other men and pulling the trigger, though witnesses said the gun apparently misfired and they weren’t hit.

He remains jailed on $1 million bond.

