Lawrence City Commission agenda set for April 10 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 04/03/18.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9457, adding one additional city appointee to the Affordable Housing Advisory Board (AHAB recommend approval 11-0 on 03/12/18). Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinance(s):

a) Ordinance No. 9448, authorizing the sale, possession and consumption of alcoholic liquor on the 100 block of E 8th Street and the intersection of 8th St and New Hampshire Street from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on Friday April 20, 2018, associated with the Downtown Shotput event.

b) Ordinance No. 9455, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on the 300 block of West 7th Street, on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in Watson Park for the Rockin’ Red Music Fest event.

c) Ordinance No. 9441, authorizing the issuance of up to $90,000,000 in hospital revenue bonds for Lawrence Memorial Hospital to provide funds to finance its new west facility and other improvements, and refund and redeem other outstanding bonds. (PIRC recommended approval 6-0 on 02/13/18).

d) Ordinance No. 9449, prohibiting parking on the east side of Ousdahl Road, 75’ in each direction, from 19th Terrace, 20th Street, and 20th Terrace (TC item #7; recommend approval 9-0 on 3/5/18).

• Authorize the City Manager to execute Addendum No. 1, Stakeholder Engagement, to the Engineering Services Agreement with GHD Inc. for the Farmland Remediation Project in the amount of $5,194.00. Staff Memo & Attachments

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Discussion with Transportation Commission regarding goals and priorities. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Discussion regarding downtown public safety cameras. City Attorney's Office Staff Memo Police Department Staff Memo & Attachments

• Proposed merger of Public Works and Utilities Departments.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

