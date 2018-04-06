New Kansas license plates will be flat and they’ll be sent to your house

TOPEKA — Kansas is planning a new way to deliver license plates to vehicle owners.

The Kansas Department of Revenue said Friday that the plates would have the same design but would be flat. And they will be printed on demand and sent to vehicle owners, rather than preprinting plates and keeping them in stock.

Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a statement that the change would modernize how Kansas delivers license plates, noting the former process has been in place since 1913.

The department said the new process would eliminate millions of dollars of license plate inventory.

Once the transition is complete, drivers will place an order for a new plate at county motor vehicle offices and will be given a 30-day temporary tag. The permanent plate will be delivered within 10-14 business days.

