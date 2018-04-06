Kansas attorney general begs lawmakers to pass school funding plan soon

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is begging lawmakers to approve a plan for increasing spending on public schools before taking their annual spring break.

Schmidt sent a letter Friday to legislative leaders in both parties to express his "profound concern" that no education funding bill has passed.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in October that the state's current funding of more than $4 billion a year is insufficient under the state constitution. Schmidt's office has until April 30 to report on how lawmakers responded.

Schmidt said his office needs "adequate time" to prepare a report.

Lawmakers were scheduled to start their annual break Saturday and reconvene April 26. The House and Senate have passed rival school funding plans, and negotiators for the two chambers were expected to start talks Friday.

