Lawrence named a Tree City for 40th consecutive year; Arbor Day celebrations coming up

The National Arbor Day Foundation has named Lawrence a Tree City USA for the 40th consecutive year.

Tree City USA recognition goes to cities that meet the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, a forestry budget that meets Tree City USA standards, and having an Arbor Day observance, according to a city news release.

Lawrence also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating progress in its community forestry program, according to the release. In addition, the Kansas Forest Service, which oversees the Tree City USA program in Kansas, awarded the city’s horticulture and forestry manager, Crystal Miles, the State Forester’s Award in Community Forestry.

The city will celebrate the achievement and Arbor Day with two events, according to the release. Two trees will be planted at 1:30 p.m. April 26 at Broken Arrow School, 2704 Louisiana St., and Boy Scouts will plant eight trees at 9 a.m. April 28 at Watson Park, 727 Kentucky St.

