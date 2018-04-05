Today's news

Community Wellness Festival to offer health screenings this weekend in Baldwin City

By Staff Report

April 5, 2018

Baker University and the Baldwin City Recreation Commission will sponsor the 17th annual Community Wellness Festival from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Collins Center at the university’s Baldwin City campus.

About 60 exhibitors are expected at the health fair, said Sherri Pahcoddy, coordinator of Baker's student health and counseling center. Free blood pressure, posture, body fat, hearing, vision and dental screenings will be available.

Lawrence Memorial Hospital will offer fasting blood draws for lipid profiles, prostate antigens and more from 8 to 10 a.m. for $40 or $50, depending on the test.

There will be drawings for door prizes every 15 minutes.

For more information, call Pahcoddy at 785-594-8409 or email her at sherri.pahcoddy@bakerU.edu.

