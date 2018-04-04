Today's news

Woman, 20, booked into jail after woman, 25, killed by SUV in Topeka

By Associated Press

April 4, 2018

TOPEKA — Police say a driver intentionally struck a woman and killed her during a confrontation over a fender-bender.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police say the death of 25-year-old Robin Kuebler, of Topeka, is being investigated as a homicide.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones says Kuebler had been called to an apartment complex's parking lot Tuesday night because her vehicle had been hit. Jones says there was a confrontation and that Kuebler was intentionally struck by a sport utility vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says police were able to get a good description of the SUV and found it a few blocks away. A 20-year-old woman has been booked into jail and is being held without bond pending a first appearance.

