Water park co-owner booked into Kansas jail on murder charge

In this July 2014 image from video, the Verrückt water slide designers, John Schooley, left, and Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeffrey Henry, speak about the challenges of opening the 17-story tall attraction prior to its operation in Kansas City, Kan. The Kansas attorney general's office says Henry and Schooley are charged with reckless second-degree murder in the indictment unsealed Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The charges stem from the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab who was decapitated in 2016 when his ride went airborne at the water park in Kansas City. (Monty Davis /The Kansas City Star via AP)

Monty Davis /The Kansas City Star via AP. Enlarge photo.

By Associated Press

April 4, 2018

Kansas City, Kan. — A water park co-owner has been booked into a jail in Kansas, where he's charged with a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest.

Records show that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kan.

Henry is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide's designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

