Water park co-owner booked into Kansas jail on murder charge

— A water park co-owner has been booked into a jail in Kansas, where he's charged with a 10-year-old boy's decapitation death on a 17-story waterslide that was promoted as the world's largest.

Records show that Schlitterbahn co-owner Jeff Henry was booked into the Wyandotte County jail shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Henry had been jailed in Texas since last week after he was indicted on charges including second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab at the water park in Kansas City, Kan.

Henry is due in court Thursday. His attorney didn't immediately reply to a phone message left Wednesday.

The slide's designer, John Schooley, was arrested Monday and also faces charges including second-degree murder. Another executive is charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.