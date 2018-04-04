Victims identified in triple homicide in KCK

— Police have identified three men who were found shot to death inside a Kansas City, Kan., duplex.

The victims found Tuesday were 51-year-old Edward A. Rawlins, 46-year-old David C. Rawlins and 40-year-old Addrin C. Coats.

Police say the men were all found inside the duplex early Tuesday.

The bodies were found after a woman told police she came to the house and saw someone who appeared to be dead.

Kansas City, Kan., police have not released any more information in the case.

