Kansas Senate’s ultimatum on school finance brings legislative work to a halt

Topeka — Progress toward finding a compromise on school finance came to a halt in the Kansas Legislature Wednesday following an ultimatum issued the previous day from Senate Republican leaders that they will not work on any school funding bills until both chambers pass a constitutional amendment to give the Legislature exclusive control over that area of funding.

That means lawmakers could end up working through the weekend, and even into next week, despite the fact that Friday is scheduled to be the final day of the regular session before lawmakers adjourn for a three-week break.

“Well, you know, we’ve got snow coming in on Friday, so I anticipate we’ll be snowed in on Friday, so we’ll have lots of time,” said Sen. Molly Baumgardner, R-Louisburg, who chairs the Senate Select Committee on Education Finance. “Bring cocoa and marshmallows. We’ll have lots of time to get that education bill all hammered out.”

House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, also suggested people in the Statehouse should not make weekend plans.

“The schedule is in a state of flux,” he said in an interview.

Senate President Susan Wagle, of Wichita, and Majority Leader Jim Denning, of Overland Park, said Tuesday that they don’t plan to bring any school funding bill up for debate in the Senate unless the House and Senate first pass a constitutional amendment to eliminate the authority of courts to review whether school funding amounts approved by the Legislature are adequate and constitutional.

That’s what the Kansas Supreme Court said in October about the funding bill lawmakers passed last year. The state is now under a deadline of April 30 to file briefs with the court explaining what lawmakers have done to address that order.

The statements from Wagle and Denning came shortly after the House passed a bill Tuesday that would add $500 million a year in new school funding, phased in over five years.

Conservatives in both chambers have complained that figure is too high, even though a consultant hired by the Legislature issued a report in March suggesting the state needs to add upward of $2 billion a year in new funding.

Gov. Jeff Colyer, a Republican, told reporters during a Statehouse news conference that he thinks the House bill is at least a good starting point for a discussion on school funding.

“I think the House bill is a good place to start,” he said. “I think the Legislature needs to address these issues, and they need to address them here in the next few days.”

He also said lawmakers need to resolve the school funding issue before they adjourn, no matter how long that takes.

“And I don’t know whether they’re going home on Friday, or Saturday, or Sunday or Monday. But I think everyone would like to see this resolved,” he said.

In a series of interviews Wednesday, Democrats and moderate Republicans in both chambers reacted harshly to the Senate leaders’ ultimatum.

“It’s extremely disappointing and extremely disingenuous,” Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, said. “If they felt this way, that we were not going to be able to come up with a suitable funding plan in the first place, we should have been having this discussion (about a constitutional amendment) long before the session.”

“It seems a little bizarre,” Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence, said. “I don’t know that there’s support for such a constitutional amendment, and right now we have a court case, so right now such an amendment would not go into effect until after the schools need to open this year.”

Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, said the comments from Wagle and Denning may even have been counterproductive.

“I think, with respect to this body, I think it made this group mad to the point where they lost votes for a constitutional amendment,” he said. “Because this body does not want to be pushed around by two leaders over there.”

Sen. Barbara Bollier, a moderate Republican from Mission Hills, had perhaps the harshest words for the GOP leadership’s ultimatum.

“It’s a tyrannical approach. It reminds me of a hostage situation,” said Bollier. “We’re the hostages, and we’ve been taught you don’t negotiate with terrorists when you’re in a hostage situation. It was not the right way to approach this.”

Conservatives in both chambers, however, said they strongly support putting a constitutional amendment before voters.

“We’re in crisis times, if you will, and it’s got to come to a head,” said Sen. Ty Masterson, R-Andover. “I don’t understand the resistance who don’t want to allow the people to vote. Just because the Legislature passes something doesn’t mean the Constitution’s changed. You’re just giving the people the right to speak. I don’t understand that position at all, to try to build this perception that if you vote for a constitutional amendment to clarify these words we’ve been sued over for decades, that somehow that’s anti-schools.”

Rep. Steve Huebert, R-Valley Center, said he interpreted the ultimatum as a message to the Supreme Court, not to other lawmakers.

“I think the Senate is trying to send a message that our schedule is set by us, not the Supreme Court,” he said.

The issue of school funding, and a proposed constitutional amendment, even spilled over into the Republican primary for governor.

Both the House and Senate held brief sessions Wednesday, but neither chamber worked on any bills. In fact, no bills have been debated on the floor of the Senate all week, even though Friday is scheduled to be the last day of the regular session before the Legislature adjourns for a three-week break.

The House Judiciary Committee was scheduled to meet at 3:30 p.m. to begin discussing the constitutional amendment, House Concurrent Resolution 5029, and possibly voting on whether to advance it to the full House.

Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence, who serves on the Judiciary Committee, said he did not think the ultimatum from GOP leaders in the Senate would help.

“I think it’s grossly irresponsible, an example of ... really poor governance,” he said. “It’s not going to change my vote.”

House Democratic Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, said he doubts it can pass the full chamber with the two-thirds majority needed to send it to the Senate.

“I don’t think there’s 63 (a simple majority) in the House to vote for a constitutional amendment, let alone 84 (a two-thirds majority),” he said.

