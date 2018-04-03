Today's news

Police investigate triple homicide in KCK

By Associated Press

April 3, 2018, 1:24 p.m. Updated April 3, 2018, 3:17 p.m.

Kansas City, Kan. — Authorities are investigating a triple homicide at a Kansas City, Kan., duplex.

Police Officer Patrick McCallop said officers found the bodies Thursday morning. The discovery was made after a woman told police she came to the house and saw someone who appeared to be dead.

McCallop says all the victims were black males.

The names of the victims and how they died weren't immediately released.

