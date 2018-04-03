North Lawrence standoff suspect ordered back to prison for string of crimes while out on probation, bond

The man who started a nearly six-hour police standoff last summer at a North Lawrence trailer park has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

The sentence represents punishment for a package of criminal charges that John Robert Berry, 28, picked up in 2017 — while on probation for a previous felony and then out on bond after his arrest in the standoff.

On Tuesday, Douglas County District Court Judge Kay Huff sentenced Berry to 28 months in prison. He will be subject to a year of post-release supervision, she said.

The judge also revoked Berry’s earlier probation.

Berry has two prior convictions for felony criminal threat, one for a 2012 crime in Jefferson County and one for a 2016 crime in Douglas County, Kansas Department of Corrections records show.

In 2017, he was charged in a total of four new criminal cases in Douglas County District Court, for crimes he allegedly committed in June, July, August and November. According to court documents, those charges include criminal threat, motor vehicle burglary, drug possession, multiple domestic violence offenses, theft and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

In a more elaborate than average plea agreement, over a dozen counts against Berry in the four 2017 cases were whittled down to four counts, according to court records. Ultimately, in January, Berry pleaded no contest and was convicted of two counts of criminal threat and two counts of motor vehicle burglary, all felonies.

The standoff happened a few days after a warrant for Berry’s arrest went out, alleging he’d violated his probation in the 2016 Douglas County criminal threat case.

About 3 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2017, police were called to Berry's trailer in the 100 block of Maple Street for a reported disturbance with weapons.

At the time, police believed Berry had threatened to harm another person during an argument in the trailer and had barricaded himself inside with a gun.

Officers evacuated the trailer court and cordoned off the area, including a portion of the levee trail just west of North Second Street. More than a dozen police vehicles, officers in tactical gear and police negotiators responded.

Police reached the suspect via phone after several hours, but he would not tell them where he was. About 8:30 p.m., police sent an investigative robot into the trailer and determined the suspect wasn’t inside.

Police said at the time they weren’t sure whether he left before officers arrived or sometime after without being detected.

Berry was arrested Sept. 6, 2017, and posted bond a few days later, court records show. He was arrested again later that fall.

At his sentencing hearing, Berry declined to address the court.

He has been in custody the past 131 days, his appointed attorney, Shaye Downing, said. Downing asked the judge to waive some of Berry's court costs and fees, saying he'd not been able to work while in jail "this last time."

