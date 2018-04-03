Today's news

Douglas County advocacy group to have forum on proposed behavioral health campus

These plans for a behavioral health campus on West Second Street between Alabama and Maine streets show a 20,000-square-foot behavioral health crisis intervention center on the left, a transitional home in the center and 10 long-term housing units on the right.

By Staff Report

April 3, 2018

The Douglas County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an advocacy group for people living with mental illness, will host an informational forum on the proposed behavioral health campus from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library auditorium.

The behavioral health campus will be built if county voters approve a referendum this spring authorizing a countywide half-cent sales tax increase. It is estimated the sales tax would raise $9.8 million annually, which would fund a $44 million of the county jail and the $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 million in annual behavioral health services.

The focus of the NAMI forum will be limited to issues involving the behavioral health campus. The proposed expansion of the Douglas County Jail will not be discussed. Panelists will include representatives from Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, DCCCA and NAMI of Douglas County.

