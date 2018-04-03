Douglas County advocacy group to have forum on proposed behavioral health campus

The Douglas County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an advocacy group for people living with mental illness, will host an informational forum on the proposed behavioral health campus from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library auditorium.

The behavioral health campus will be built if county voters approve a referendum this spring authorizing a countywide half-cent sales tax increase. It is estimated the sales tax would raise $9.8 million annually, which would fund a $44 million of the county jail and the $11 million behavioral health campus and $5.1 million in annual behavioral health services.

The focus of the NAMI forum will be limited to issues involving the behavioral health campus. The proposed expansion of the Douglas County Jail will not be discussed. Panelists will include representatives from Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, DCCCA and NAMI of Douglas County.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.