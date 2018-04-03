No decision has been made on later high school start times, Lawrence school board leader assures parents

Lawrence school board President Shannon Kimball assured those attending the district's Community Conversation forum Tuesday evening that no decision has been made yet to change the start times at district high schools.

About 100 people attended the gathering at West Middle School to listen to short presentations and ask questions about the district's initiatives. The most pointed audience comments regarded the school board’s consideration of changing the daily start times of Lawrence and Free State high schools from 8:05 to 8:30 a.m. for the 2019-2020 school year.

Interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield said the board agreed in February to start studying the pros and cons of the later start times after board member Rick Ingram shared research of the academic benefits of students getting more sleep. The board also approved a process of getting feedback on the topic through meetings, focus groups and surveys of students, parents, staff and community stakeholders. That feedback process was expected to start later in this school year and continue when the 2018-2019 school year starts in August. The school board will make a decision on the proposal in October.

Stubblefield and Kimball said the board instructed staff to start planning ahead for a possible change, so that the district would have time to implement the policy if the board approved it.

District officials have previously said that the change would require the district to lease additional buses at a cost of $100,000.

A number of those in attendance questioned why the district would go to the effort and expense to make only a 25-minute change, citing research that suggested students' performance wouldn't improve much from such a small difference.

“In my opinion, a 25-minute change is nowhere near what we need to talk about. If we’re going to talk about it and spend all your valuable time, I say go big or go home,” said parent Bailey Marable.

Kimball said her decision on the change would consider its cost and what else that money could be used for. The board members would also consider what they learned from the community and through researching the topic, she said.

In a school safety update, Tony Barron, district executive director of facilities and operations, said the district would address security at LHS as part of the renovations funded by the 2017 bond issue. The freestanding buildings on the school's campus will be connected so students don't have to walk outside to get between classes. Until that's accomplished, however, additional security will be placed outside while students move from building to building between classes, Barron said.

Leah Wisdom, assistant director of equity and student support, updated attendees on the district's diversity initiatives. She said all but 30 of the district’s teachers have received Beyond Diversity training, and that staff members were getting training in culturally relevant teaching and providing safe zones for LGBT students and other minorities.

Developing more classroom resources in that vein would be a focus in the district’s comprehensive curriculum revision that would be shared with the board at its April 23 meeting, Assistant Superintendent Jerri Kemble said.

Incoming Superintendent Anthony Lewis, who will start his duties July 1, also attended the Community Conversation. Lewis said he'd take the discussion at the event into account when updating the district's strategic plan, which he said will be one of his top priorities when he starts work.

