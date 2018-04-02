Residents, pets safe after house fire in Sunset Hills neighborhood

Three residents and their two pets are safe after a fire Monday evening in the 1100 block of Wellington Road.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Chief Mark Bradford said the homeowner called in the fire at 6:13 p.m. Monday. On scene, firefighters found a working fire, confined to the fireplace flue and extending into the attic.

Less than half an hour later, the fire was declared under control.

"The homeowners will likely have to reside someplace else this evening and will probably be able to come back to the dwelling in the days to come," Bradford said.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown, but it appeared to be accidental.

"Probably something around the fireplace or the fireplace construction, but we won’t know until they complete their investigation," he said.

Late Monday evening, the department said in a news release that the initial damage estimate is $80,000. There were no injuries to any of the home's residents or any fire personnel, the department said.

