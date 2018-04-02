Police called to Southwest Middle School after student allegedly admits ‘thoughts of harming others’

Police were called to Southwest Middle School on Monday after a student reportedly told staff about “thoughts of harming others,” district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said.

“As two Southwest Middle School staff members were working this afternoon with a student in an area away from other students and staff, the student told the two staff members about thoughts of harming others,” Boyle said in email. “The comments did not include any specifics.”

Staff at Southwest, 2511 Inverness Drive, then contacted the police and the student’s guardian, Boyle said. Police responded to the scene immediately and removed the student from campus. Boyle said disciplinary action had been taken in accordance with school board policy, though she didn’t provide any further details.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads of the Lawrence Police Department confirmed via email Monday that officers were dispatched to the school just before 2 p.m. "regarding a disturbance." Rhoads said she would not have further information until reports were completed.

The school has since notified staff and families, Boyle said. At no point Monday were students or staff in any danger, she said.

