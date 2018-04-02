Mavis Staples’ appearance at Lawrence Public Library canceled over ‘family emergency’

Grammy-winning R&B; and gospel singer Mavis Staples won’t be appearing at Liberty Hall this week as the Lawrence Public Library’s 780s Series music storyteller.

The library announced the cancellation Monday morning, citing a “family emergency.” Staples was originally slated to share stories from her career during a talk Wednesday evening at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St. A statement included in Tuesday’s announcement expressed Staples’ regrets in the cancellation.

“Mavis Staples regrets that she has been forced to cancel her engagements this week so that she can attend to a family emergency," the statement said. “Mavis loves her fans and is grateful to everyone who was planning to attend the event, and she sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this unfortunate cancellation may have caused. She looks forward to returning to Lawrence in the very near future."

