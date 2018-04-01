Today's news

April arrives with wintry mix; more freezing drizzle possible Monday morning

By Elvyn Jones

April 1, 2018, 4:24 p.m. Updated April 1, 2018, 5:43 p.m.

The arrival of April brought a wintry mix Sunday to Lawrence and northeast Kansas, and freezing drizzle could revisit the area during the Monday morning commute.

Jenifer Prieto, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Topeka, said freezing rain and sleet started falling about 1 p.m. Sunday in Lawrence. She said the moisture should clear the area at about 5 p.m.

However, there was another chance of freezing drizzle starting about sunrise Monday and continuing until about 11 a.m., Prieto said. The predicted low Monday morning is 24 degrees. It will stay unseasonably cool through next week, with a forecast low of 21 degrees on Wednesday.

Douglas County dispatch reported numerous minor accidents and roadway slideoffs Sunday afternoon but no injury accidents. One of the noninjury accidents involved a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Sgt. Kristen Channel, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the deputy was in his patrol vehicle working an accident at about 2:30 p.m. on Kansas Highway 10 near the East 1900 Road interchange when another eastbound vehicle slid into the patrol car. No one was injured, but the patrol car had to be towed from the scene.

