3rd teenager enters race to become Kansas’ next governor

By Associated Press

September 29, 2017

A third teenager says he wants to be the governor of Kansas.

Ethan Randleas is a 17-year-old from Wichita who says he will join two other teenagers as candidates in next year's gubernatorial race to replace incumbent Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Kansas has no law governing the qualifications for governor.

The Kansas City Star reports that Randleas is running as a Republican. He's a student at Wichita Heights High School. He calls himself is a "conservatarian," which he says is a mix of conservative and libertarian.

The other teenage candidates are 17-year-old Republican Tyler Ruzich, of Prairie Village, and 16-year-old Democrat Jack Bergeson, of Wichita.

Without circulating petitions, a candidate pays $2,207 to file a governor/lieutenant governor team. A candidate who gathers 5,000 signatures pays $670.

