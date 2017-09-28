LHS alumni association to induct three graduates into Hall of Honor

The Lawrence Lions Alumni Association will induct three notable Lawrence High School and Liberty Memorial High School graduates into the alumni association’s Hall of Honor on Sunday.



This year’s honorees are Karen Hough Majidzadeh, an improviser, entrepreneur and author (LHS class of 1985); the late Capt. Daniel L. Affalter of the Lawrence Police Department (LHS class of 1972); and James E. Flory, a now-retired Douglas County district attorney, assistant U.S. attorney and two-time Douglas County commissioner (LHS class of 1966).

Each year, the Lawrence Lions Alumni Association honors graduates who have “distinguished themselves in their professions and/or made significant contributions to society on a state, national or international level,” according to the Hall of Honor news release.

The 2017 inductees will be honored in a public ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday in the rotunda at Lawrence High School, 1901 Louisiana St. A reception will follow.

