St. John’s to host Oktoberfest this weekend

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host its 21st annual Oktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the church’s parking lot, 1234 Kentucky St.

Festivities include live music, dancing and kids’ activities, in addition to a variety of authentic German food and premium beer. This year’s menu includes wienerschnitzel, bierocks, bratwurst, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut and German potato salad. Paulaner Salvator Doppelbock, Free State Brewing Co. Octoberfest, and Frio Light are among the beer choices.

The church is also hosting a polka Mass at 4:30 p.m.

