Today's news

St. John’s to host Oktoberfest this weekend

By Staff Report

September 27, 2017

Advertisement

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will host its 21st annual Oktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the church’s parking lot, 1234 Kentucky St.

Festivities include live music, dancing and kids’ activities, in addition to a variety of authentic German food and premium beer. This year’s menu includes wienerschnitzel, bierocks, bratwurst, cabbage rolls, sauerkraut and German potato salad. Paulaner Salvator Doppelbock, Free State Brewing Co. Octoberfest, and Frio Light are among the beer choices.

The church is also hosting a polka Mass at 4:30 p.m.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Open-faced roast beef sandwich with mashed potatoes and gravy · All day long

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.65 wings · All day.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail