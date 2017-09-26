Kansas revenue secretary questioned about office security in wake of shooting

— Kansas Revenue Secretary Sam Williams told a legislative panel Tuesday that he believes all security protocols were followed last week when a department employee was allegedly shot and injured by an angry taxpayer at the agency's Wichita office.

"Everything that happened was in compliance with procedures we now have in place," Williams told the Joint Committee on State Building Construction.

Cortney Holloway, a tax seizure agent, was shot and injured on Sept. 19. The suspect in the case, 51-year-old Ricky Todd Wirths, was reportedly under investigation for owing more than $400,000 in sales taxes related to his construction business.

According to Williams, Holloway had left the office building for part of the day to make contact with taxpayers. He was accompanied by a law enforcement officer at the time.

When he returned to the office, Wirths allegedly came into the building and asked to meet Hollaway.

Williams said Wirths had to be buzzed into a waiting area where taxpayers can meet with department employees. But the employees have to come out to that area from another portion of the office that is secured.

"Everything was complied with completely per our existing procedures, and the individual who came through had the gun hidden, took the gun out and shot Cortney Holloway," Williams said.

Under questioning from lawmakers, however, Williams conceded that there were many aspects of the security system and procedures that he was not familiar with. For example, he told Rep. John Alcala, D-Topeka, that there were security cameras in the building but those video cameras were not monitored and he did not know how long the recordings were stored before they were erased or discarded.

"That’s part of what we’re investigating right now is, why are the cameras there, what are they to be used for, how are they to be used," Williams said.

"I’ve been in this position for nine months," he said later. "There’s probably lots of things I don’t know, and I’ll be the first one to say that. In light of the experience we’ve had the last week, there are things going to my attention now that will be addressed."

Alcala said he expects the department to report back to the committee by January about what steps are being taken to protect the safety of state employees in its offices.

"I think it’s time sensitive," Alcala said. "I think if we don’t hear something by January, then we’ve been ignored."

