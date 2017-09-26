Democrat objects to two Regents reappointments

— A Kansas Senate committee endorsed the confirmation Tuesday of three people being reappointed to the Kansas Board of Regents, despite a leading Democrat's objection to two of them.

Sen. Anthony Hensley, of Topeka, the Senate minority leader and the only Democrat on the Senate Confirmation Oversight Committee, voiced strong opposition to Gov. Sam Brownback's reappointment of Regents Shane Bangerter, of Dodge City, and Helen Van Etten, of Topeka, to new four-year terms.

"My objection to Bangerter goes back to when he was originally appointed," Hensley told reporters after the meeting. "He switched parties, became an independent, so he could comply with the statute that you only can have so many Republicans on the Board of Regents."

"I objected to that then, and my objection still stands now, as you shouldn’t be flouting the statute," he said. "Certainly he was within the letter of the law, but he wasn’t complying with the intent of the law."

The Board of Regents, which supervises higher education in Kansas, is made up of 10 members, all appointed by the governor, who serve staggered four-year terms. Under Kansas law, no more than five of them can belong to the same political party.

Bangerter, an attorney in Dodge City, wrote in an email that he does not think party affiliation has been an issue on the board.

"Regardless of party affiliation or no affiliation as applies to myself, I have found my colleagues and myself passionately and zealously focused on bettering higher education in our great state of Kansas," he said. "I know Senator Hensley shares that passion and I look forward to working with him and the entire legislature in restoring the funding cuts experienced by higher education in the past few years."

Hensley said his objection to Van Etten stemmed from her conservative viewpoints and her active role in the Kansas Republican Party, where she serves as the state's national committeewoman.

"Helen Van Etten is in no way an advocate for public education," Hensley said. "Her political philosophy is very much right wing and I don’t believe that a person with her type of philosophy or background should basically be on the Board of Regents."

Hensley did not give specific examples of the policies or positions he was referring to.

Van Etten is a native of Taiwan who works as an audiologist in Topeka. She did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

