Hiawatha man arrested after police pursuit early Saturday morning

A Hiawatha man is being held in Douglas County jail in connection with a police pursuit early Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office booking log.

Cullen Allen Harrell, 24, was arrested just after 1 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of possession of stolen property, attempting to flee or elude police, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use, according to the booking log.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads of the Lawrence Police Department said via email an officer attempted to stop a vehicle, which had recently been reported stolen near Ninth and Ohio streets, when a pursuit ensued.

The driver went off the road and drove across the field just north of the Haskell football stadium, Rhoads said. He stopped under 23rd Street on Perimeter Road, where police took him into custody.

Harrell was being held on a $4,500 bond Saturday morning, according to the booking log.

