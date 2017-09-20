Feds charge man with producing child porn, allegedly using teens in Lawrence

A Lawrence man has been charged with multiple counts of producing child pornography, allegedly using teenagers in Lawrence, according to a newly filed federal indictment.

Ryan Andrew Rivera, 21, was charged Wednesday in a superseding indictment with three counts of using a child to produce child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of committing the crimes while required to register as a sex offender, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release. Beall said the crimes allegedly occurred in January 2016 in Lawrence.

Rivera allegedly used three different minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct to create the child pornography, according to the indictment. According to the indictment, the victims were ages 14, 15 and 17 at the time.

A grand jury returned the initial indictment against Rivera, under seal, on May 4, 2016, according to court documents in the case. His trial is scheduled for January 10 in Topeka.

If convicted, Rivera could face up to 30 years in prison on each count of producing child pornography, and up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 for distributing child porn, Beall said.

The indictment does not say what action required Rivera to register as a sex offender.

On Wednesday, a name matching Rivera’s did not appear in online searches of the Kansas or national sex offender registries. No criminal charges against him appeared in a search of Douglas County District Court cases.

