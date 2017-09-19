Lawrence school board to hold special meeting Wednesday

The Lawrence school board will hold a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at district offices, the district has announced.

The board will meet with Ray and Associates, the firm that has been hired to help the school district in its search for a new superintendent. District spokeswoman Julie Boyle said the board is expected to discuss the process and timeline for hiring a new superintendent.

The board is seeking to hire a superintendent to replace Kyle Hayden who resigned earlier this year to become the district's chief operations officer.

