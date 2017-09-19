Kansas Department of Revenue employee shot at Wichita office

— Police say a man under investigation by the Kansas Department of Revenue is suspected in a shooting that critically injured an employee at the agency's Wichita office.

Wichita Police spokesman Charley Davidson told reporters that a 35-year-old employee was shot multiple times Tuesday before the gunman fled the scene. The suspect was arrested about a half hour later and is in custody.

Davidson says there was a Revenue Department investigation involving the suspect earlier in the day, but he did not have details of its nature.

Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the shopping center where the office is located.

The investigation is ongoing. No names or other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.