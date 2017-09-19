Today's news

Ex-postal worker gets 6 months in prison for stealing mail in Kansas

By Associated Press

September 19, 2017

Wichita — A former mail carrier in Sheridan County has been sentenced to six months in prison for stealing mail.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 25-year-old James N. Stephenson, of Basehor, was also ordered Monday to pay $4,000 in restitution.

Stephenson admitted in his plea the thefts occurred while he was employed at the post office in Hoxie. He stole mail containing cash, gift cards and prepaid debit cards.

