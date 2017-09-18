Roadwork for Sept. 18, 2017

• The right westbound lane of 23rd Street from Ousdahl Road to Alabama Street will be closed for waterline construction. The project is expected to last through the month.

• North 1500, East 1625 and North 1550 roads will be closed for a culvert replacement project. North 1500 Road will be closed from the BNSF railroad tracks to approximately 300 feet east of the East 1625 Road intersection. A detour to Haskell Avenue, 23rd Street/Kansas Highway 10 and Route 1057 will be established. The project is expected to last until late November.

• 10th Street from Arkansas Street to Missouri Street will be closed for waterline replacement work. The project is expected to last through the month.

• A mill and overlay project on Haskell Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street continues. The northbound lane of Haskell Avenue will be closed throughout the project.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.