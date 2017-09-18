National Weather Service tallies rainfall from Sunday, Monday thunderstorms in Lawrence

A weekend thunderstorm dumped up to 3 inches of rain on Lawrence, but there were no reports of significant storm damage or flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Drier weather leading up to the storm meant that area grounds, rivers and streams were able to handle the deluge instead of flooding, NWS meteorologist Matt Wolters said.

Rainfall total from the thunderstorm that started late Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning was more than 2.6 inches at the Lawrence airport, though some reports from the southwest side of town totaled more than 3 inches, Wolters said.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” Wolters said of thunderstorms with that amount of rainfall. He noted that the storms weren’t moving very fast, causing more rain than usual to accumulate in one place.

Monday’s midmorning thunderstorm resulted in about four-tenths of an inch of rain, Wolters said.

For the coming days in Lawrence, the NWS forecasts a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through early Tuesday afternoon. There’s a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s — and even 90 on Thursday — every day the rest of this week, according to the NWS.

