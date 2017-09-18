Motorcyclist hurt after collision with high school volleyball bus in Jefferson County

A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital this weekend after crashing into a school bus carrying the Tonganoxie High School volleyball team.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 24, just east of Williamstown in Jefferson County, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the eastbound motorcycle, for unknown reasons, drifted across the center line and hit the driver’s side of the school bus, said Trooper Don Hughes of the Kansas Highway Patrol. The motorcycle driver, 45-year-old Erik M. Runyan of Bonner Springs, was flown to a Topeka hospital with disabling injuries, Hughes said.

Runyan was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol’s report.

The bus was carrying the driver, one other adult and 11 teens, none of whom were hurt, according to the patrol’s report.

The Tonganoxie Mirror reported that at the time of the crash, the volleyball team members and coach Chrissie Jeannin were returning home to Tonganoxie after competing in a tournament at Rossville.

