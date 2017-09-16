City to hold open house to collect input on Lawrence Loop routes

The City of Lawrence is holding a meeting Monday to collect feedback on potential routes that will be part of the citywide trail system.

The Lawrence Loop trail is now more than 75 percent complete, and last month the city released potential routes for two gaps in the trail. The routes go through downtown, East Lawrence and northern Lawrence. Maps of the potential routes are available on the city's website.

An open house to collect public input on the potential routes will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

