21-year-old woman dies in wreck near Lecompton

By Sara Shepherd

September 15, 2017

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy on patrol found a vehicle in a ditch early Friday morning, with the driver fatally injured inside.

The deputy discovered the vehicle, which had struck a tree after leaving the roadway, shortly after 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North 2100 Road, just west of Lecompton, said Sgt. Kristen Channel of the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was unresponsive, Channel said. She was taken by ambulance to a Topeka hospital, where she died.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as Carly Cornelison, 21, of Osage City.

Channel said Cornelison was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and that it’s unknown what caused her vehicle to leave the road.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing, Channel said.

