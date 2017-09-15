Police arrest suspect in central Lawrence stabbing

Lawrence police on Thursday arrested the suspect in a Sept. 6 stabbing near 14th and Vermont streets.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Vantino F. Peaches, of Lawrence, around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Vermont Street, Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith said Friday.

Police had been searching for Peaches since the afternoon of Sept. 6, when emergency responders were called to the parking lot of a one-story apartment building at 121 W. 14th St. and found a 30-year-old man who had been stabbed.

At the time, police said the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police said the victim had at least one stab wound that they believed to be serious but not life-threatening. He was transported to an area hospital by air ambulance.

Peaches was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, one count of interference with a law enforcement officer and three outstanding court warrants for failure to appear.

