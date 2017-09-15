KU spokesman, former reporter to compete on Monday’s ‘Jeopardy!’

University of Kansas spokesman and former Journal-World reporter Andy Hyland will appear on “Jeopardy!” next week.

Hyland, who resides in Mission, serves as assistant director of strategic communications at KU, his alma mater. The former journalist covered higher education at the Journal-World from 2008 to 2012.

You can catch Hyland putting his knowledge to the test Monday at 3:30 p.m., when his “Jeopardy!” episode airs. Most folks around the Lawrence area can watch the show on KSHB-TV, Kansas City’s NBC affiliate. Stations and schedules can be located by entering your ZIP code at www.jeopardy.com/about/find-your-station.

