Local veterans, including one in Ken Burns film, to speak on Vietnam experience

Local Vietnam War veterans John Musgrave, left, and David Longhurst, right, will speak about their experiences in the war, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the Watkins Museum of History.

By Staff Report

September 13, 2017

Two local Vietnam War veterans will speak this weekend about their experiences in the war.

The speakers will be John Musgrave, who has published poetry on his war experiences and who will be featured in Ken Burns' upcoming PBS documentary "The Vietnam War," and former Lawrence mayor David Longhurst.

The free event will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St. Will Hickox, Watkins public programs coordinator, will moderate.

