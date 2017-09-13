Local veterans, including one in Ken Burns film, to speak on Vietnam experience

Two local Vietnam War veterans will speak this weekend about their experiences in the war.

The speakers will be John Musgrave, who has published poetry on his war experiences and who will be featured in Ken Burns' upcoming PBS documentary "The Vietnam War," and former Lawrence mayor David Longhurst.

The free event will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St. Will Hickox, Watkins public programs coordinator, will moderate.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.