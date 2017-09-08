Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Sept. 12 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 09/05/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions:

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Bid and purchase items:

a) Set a bid opening date of October 10, 2017 for the 2017 CDBG Weatherization Grant Program – Bid No. 1749 – Storm Windows, Bid No. 1750 – Weather-Stripping, and Bid No. 1752 – Attic Insulation.

• Adopt on second and final reading, Ordinance No. 9392, posting a speed limit of 20 mph on Forrest Avenue, between Barker Avenue and Learnard Avenue.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00491, for an Anniversary Gala, hosted by 6 Mile Chophouse, to be held Saturday, September 23, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. at 4931 W 6th Street. Submitted by 6 Mile Chophouse & Tavern on behalf of Cherry Hill Properties, property owner of record.

• Approve sale of $15,575,000 in General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-D, to the lowest responsible bidder. Declare an emergency and adopt on first and second reading, Ordinance No. 9395, providing for the issuance of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-D. Adopt Resolution No. 7223, prescribing the forms and details of and authorizing and directing the sale and delivery of General Obligation Improvement Bonds, Series 2017-D.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Receive fund balance policy update.

• Receive presentation from OpenGov.

• Liquor License discussion, as requested by Mayor Soden.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, 6 E. Sixth St.

