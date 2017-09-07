John Broomes, Wichita attorney, nominated for federal bench in Kansas

President Donald Trump has nominated John Broomes, of Wichita, to a seat on the federal district court in Kansas to succeed Judge Thomas Marten, who took senior status in May.

Broomes is currently an attorney in private practice with the Hinkle Law Firm in Wichita. He is a former Navy officer who graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1991 and was first in his class at Washburn University School of Law in 2002.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, the senior senator from Kansas, announced Broomes’ nomination in a news release Thursday.

“Lieutenant Broomes is an exceptional nominee with an impressive record, who has my full support to serve as Kansas’ Federal District Court Judge,” Roberts said in the statement.

Kansas’ other senator, Jerry Moran, also issued a statement praising Broomes, calling him “uniquely qualified” for the bench and urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to act swiftly on his nomination.

