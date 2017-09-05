Today's news

Turnpike toll gate knocks motorcyclist off bike at Lawrence

By Sara Shepherd

September 5, 2017

A motorcycle driver was hurt Monday when a toll gate arm hit him at the Kansas Turnpike's North Lawrence toll plaza.

The accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The man, a 43-year-old Blue Springs, Mo., resident was eastbound at the gate when the K-Tag arm came down and knocked him off the motorcycle he was driving, according to a preliminary report from the Kansas Turnpike.

The report does not indicate the extent of the man’s injuries.

