Police investigating convenience store robbery near downtown

Lawrence Police are investigating after three suspects allegedly robbed a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Kwik Shop, 845 Mississippi Street, at 2:19 a.m. after the clerk called 911 to report the robbery.

Radio traffic indicated the clerk had provided suspect descriptions of three men, dressed in dark clothing with bandanas over their faces. Two of the men were reportedly carrying handguns.

Officers arrived quickly and were able to detain two possible suspects after brief foot chases within a few blocks of the Kwik Shop.

According to radio traffic, officers are currently reviewing surveillance video of the robbery as they continue to investigate.

Check back with this report and the Lawrence Journal-World for updates on this breaking story.

