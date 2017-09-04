Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, wife of Cerner co-founder, dies

— Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, the widow of Cerner Corp. CEO and co-founder Neal Patterson, has died of cancer.

Cerner says Lillig-Patterson died Monday, less than two months after her husband died of complications from a soft-tissue cancer for which he had been treated previously. She was 59.

Lillig-Patterson was co-founder of the First Hand Foundation, which provides access to health care for children. A foundation official says it has reached more than 300,000 children worldwide since it began 22 years ago.

She was the Republican candidate for Congress in 2004, losing to Democrat Emanuel Cleaver.

Cerner is a health care technology company with about 24,000 employees worldwide.

