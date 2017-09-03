Vehicles damaged after gunshots fired just west of downtown Lawrence

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two vehicles were damaged in an area near 10th and Kentucky streets early Sunday morning, according to information from the Lawrence Police Department.

Police reported that at about 1:30 a.m. dispatchers began receiving multiple calls from people who had heard gunshots in the area, which is just two blocks west of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.

Upon investigation, police said they did find two parked cars in a nearby parking lot with damage from bullets. At this time, there are not reported injuries. Police said they do not believe the incident to be related to multiple shootings in a North Lawrence hotel that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police are asking residents who live in the immediate area to check their property for damage and to report any damage to the police department.

Police also are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or at Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS, where tips can be made anonymously.

