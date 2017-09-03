Vehicles damaged after gunshots fired just west of downtown Lawrence

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots, and two vehicles were damaged in an area near 10th and Kentucky streets early Sunday morning, according to information from the Lawrence Police Department.
Police reported that at about 1:30 a.m. dispatchers began receiving multiple calls from people who had heard gunshots in the area, which is just two blocks west of Massachusetts Street in downtown Lawrence.
Upon investigation, police said they did find two parked cars in a nearby parking lot with damage from bullets. At this time, there are not reported injuries. Police said they do not believe the incident to be related to multiple shootings in a North Lawrence hotel that occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police are asking residents who live in the immediate area to check their property for damage and to report any damage to the police department.
Police also are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or at Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS, where tips can be made anonymously.
Comments
Scott Callahan 3 hours, 45 minutes ago
Great. Guns. We need more guns. And idiots to shoot them.
Al Deathe 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
Nothing to do with guns, has everything to do with the people using them! Guns are just like all tools they can be used for good or bad results.
Scott Callahan 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
Hmm. Well, let's see. The number of shooting incidents and gun-related violence across the country has risen drastically over the past few years. Coincidentally, almost every state has jumped on the concealed or open carry bandwagon and made it fairly simple for almost anyone to get a gun. From your law enforcement experience and perspective, Al, do you have any opinions or an explanation for that?
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Guns for everyone! No background check, no training. What could go wrong. Do you all feel more free now?
Tom Thomson 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
What do you mean when you say "no background check"? Are you referring to being able to conceal a firearm without a license? It seems unlikely a person following the laws is going around shooting up vehicles downtown. Much more plausible the person or persons involved are of a criminal background and Kansas' CCW laws wouldn't have made a difference to their criminal plans last night.....
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Why weren't you good guys with guns out there?
Tom Thomson 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
You want somebody who legally owns a firearm to shoot or possibly kill somebody damaging a vehicle?
Bob Smith 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
What part of Topeka did the miscreants flee to?
Richard Heckler 50 minutes ago
Open carry makes it easier for criminals and other angry people to have them.
How can guns really help keep people safer when no one knows when and where they will be confronted?
Criminals and others depend on the element of surprise as opposed to scheduling the events.
