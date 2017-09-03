Kansas Patrol seeks truck involved in fatal hit-and-run

— The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 45-year-old Chanute man died when he was hit by a truck as he was changing a tire.

The patrol says Mark Makovec died early Friday on U.S. 400 one mile west of Severy.

The truck that hit Makovec did not stop. The patrol says it might not be severely damaged but green fabric from Makovec’s clothing might be found on the truck.

The patrol is asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run vehicle to call Troop H at 620-431-2100.

