Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Sept. 5 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 08/15/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9391, deleting and replacing current regulations of the Sign Code.

b) Ordinance No. 9390, revising City Code Section 16-1201 to permit limited access (right-in only) on the north side of 6th Street between Congressional Drive and Wakarusa Drive.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7222, authorizing the construction of Phase 1 of a new Police Facility of the City of Lawrence, Kansas, pursuant to Charter Ordinance No. 40, and the issuance of General Obligation Bonds to pay the costs thereof.

• Accept dedication of easements and right-of-way associated with Final Plat, PF-17-00350, for Alvabet, located in the 1300 block of Research Park Drive. Submitted by Landplan Engineering, for Alvamar Inc, Mabet #1, #2, #3, property owners of record.

• Approve a Special Event Permit, SE-17-00408, for the City of Lawrence Parks & Recreation National Gymnastics Day Touch-A-Truck event to be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, located at 100 Rock Chalk Lane. Submitted by the City of Lawrence, property owner of record.

• Accept vacation of right-of-way associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00319, for Fairfax Addition, located at 1200 Laura Avenue. Submitted by Grob Engineering Services, LLC, for Alva West, LLC, property owner of record.

• Approve access break associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00382, for 6Wak Addition Replat Lot 1, located at 550 Congressional Drive, to allow a right-in only access from W. 6th Street. Also included within this application is the dedication of additional access and utility easement. Submitted by TreanorHL, for Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust, property owner of record.

• Concur with the following recommendations from the Transportation Commission:

a) Approve request for traffic calming on Forrest Avenue, between Barker Avenue and Learnard Avenue.

b) Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9392, posting a speed limit of 20 mph on Forrest Avenue, between Barker Avenue and Learnard Avenue.

c) Approve request for traffic calming on Lincoln Street, between 3rd Street and 7th Street.

d) Approve request for a marked crosswalk on the north leg of Harvard Road and Crestline Drive.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a grant with the Federal Aviation Administration for the construction of a wildlife fence at the Lawrence Municipal Airport and award the bid to Amerifence Corporation in an amount of $1,583,079.82. Approve an Engineering Addendum with Airport Development Group for additional construction services in an amount of $20,000.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign a Utility Easement Agreement for the installation of Westar Energy Inc. infrastructure on City of Lawrence property, located at 1220 Oread Avenue.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute a one-year extension to the City’s commercial lease agreement for office space in the east wing lower level of One Riverfront Plaza (Suite 110), which is currently occupied by the Development Services Division of the Planning & Development Services Department.

• Authorize staff to convene the existing building code advisory boards and begin review of the 2018 I-Codes, in collaboration with other Douglas County or regional code authorities.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute the Memorandum of Understanding for the 2017-2018 Safe Winter Walkways program with the Senior Resource Center for Douglas County.

• Authorize the Mayor to sign Releases of Mortgage for:

a) Gale Fleming, 204 N. Minnesota Street; and

b) Laura Heim, 1345 Maple Lane.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board.

Action: Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9324, pertaining to a Community Police Review Board, if appropriate.

• Conduct a public hearing regarding the sale of alcohol by Culinaria Food and Wine at 512 E. 9th Street, Suite A.

Action: Conduct public hearing and find that the proximity of the sale of alcohol by Culinaria Food and Wine at 512 E. 9th Street, Suite A, is not averse to the public welfare or safety; and grant a distance limitation waiver, if appropriate.

• Consider approving using the 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Plan as the spending plan for the 0.30% infrastructure and equipment sales tax.

Action: Approve using the 2018-2022 Capital Improvement Plan as the spending plan for the 0.30% infrastructure and equipment sales tax, if appropriate.

