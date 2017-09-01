Boil-water advisory issued for Perry

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil-water advisory for a portion of the City of Perry in Jefferson County.



The portion of the city affected is from the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street to the Delaware River, and all service connections on Walnut Street and Redbud Street, according to a news release Friday afternoon.

KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a loss of pressure. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination, the news release said.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice by KDHE.

Customers should observe the following precautions:

• Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.

• Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.

• Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

• Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

• If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

