Lawrence man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison in child porn case

A Lawrence man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after investigators found thousands of files containing child pornography on his computer.

Noah T. Martin, 31, was sentenced Tuesday to 97 months in prison, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall's office announced in a news release.

Martin pleaded guilty to two counts of possession and distribution of child pornography following an investigation that began in Germany, Beall's office said.

German police in the state of Baden-Württemberg found 155 users in the United States who used a peer-to-peer network to download a video that showed the sexual abuse of a 5- to 7-year-old girl, Beall's office said.

Investigators with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security then followed a trail to Martin's computer, where they found 1,560 images and 202 videos containing child pornography, Beall's office said.

